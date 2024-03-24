Menu
6350 West Charleston Blvd Ste 110
6350 West Charleston Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV
1401 Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA
7910 South Rainbow Boulevard Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV
Beverages
Espresso / Coffee Hot - Iced
- Americano$4.75+
- Cappuccino$4.75+
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
- Latte$4.75+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee
strong bold dark roast coffee sweetened with condensed milk made the traditional way!$4.75+
- White Mocha$4.75+
- Custom Espressso / Coffee$4.75+
Signature Lattes Hot/Iced
- Avalanche
Caramel, Marshmallow, White Chocolate, Espresso$5.75+
- Caramel Fluff
Caramel, Marshmallow, Espresso$5.75+
- Chocolate Overload
Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate$5.75+
- Cookie Bomb
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate$5.75+
- Gimme S'mores
Chocolate, Marshmallow, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75+
- Sugar & Spice
Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75+
- Sun-Kissed
Caramel, Vanilla$5.75+
- Custom Signature Latte$5.75+
Frappe
- Caramel Frappe$5.75+
- Cookies & Cream Frappe$5.75+
- Mocha$5.75+
- White Mocha Frappe$5.75+
- Custom Frappe$5.75+
Fruit Tea
- Honeydew Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Lychee Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Mango Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Passionfruit Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Peach Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Custom Fruit Tea$5.75+
Milk Tea
- Assam Milk Tea (Classic)$4.75+
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.75+
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.75+
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.75+
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.75+
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75+
- Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
- Okinawa Milk Tea$4.75+
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.75+
- Taro Milk Tea$4.75+
- Thai Milk Tea$4.75+
- Ube Milk Tea$4.75+
- Honeydew Milk Tea$4.75+
- Rose Milk Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Milk Tea$4.75+
- Custom Milk Tea$5.75+
Blended
- Coconut Blended$5.25+
- Honeydew Blended$5.25+
- Lychee Blended$5.25+
- Mango Blended$5.25+
- Matcha Blended$5.25+
- Passion Fruit Blended$5.25+
- Peach Blended$5.25+
- Strawberry Blended$5.25+
- Taro Blended$5.25+
- Thai Blended$5.25+
- Ube Blended$5.25+
- Custom Blended$5.25+
Signature Drinks
- Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée$5.75+
- Lychee Rose Tea$5.75+
- Matcha Oreo Brûlée - BLENDED$5.75+
- Matcha Oreo Brûlée - MILK TEA$5.75+
- Oreo Cookie Puff - FRESH MILK$5.75+
- Oreo Cookie Puff - MILK TEA$5.75+
- Thai HARD - BLENDED$5.75+
- Thai HARD - MILK TEA$5.75+
- Custom Signature Drink$5.75+
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Flavors
- Cookie Monster Ice Cream$5.00+
- Chocolate Ice Cream$5.00+
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$5.00+
- Pistachio Ice Cream$5.00+
- Ube Macapuno Ice Cream$5.00+
- Kona Coffee Ice Cream$5.00+
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream$5.00+
- Rainbow Sorbet (Vegan)$5.00+
- Princess Cake Ice Cream$5.00+
- Honeysuckle Rose Ice Cream$5.00+
SWEET LAB Locations and Hours
Las Vegas - Charleston Blvd
(702) 205-0957
Closed • Opens Sunday at 6AM
California - Lodi
(209) 426-5683
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM
Las Vegas - Rainbow Boulevard
(725) 204-9692
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM