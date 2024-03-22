Las Vegas Rainbow Blvd

The LAB's 2nd location on Rainbow Blvd! Considered the new Chinatown, we are surrounded by likeminded businesses but what sets us apart is the quality and freshness of everything we offer. From our premium loose tea leaves brewed in house, to cooking fresh boba throughout the day, to pulling the perfect shot(s) of espresso from the finest coffee beans, to serving premium quality ice cream, we have something for everyone!