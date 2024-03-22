The Best Things in Life Are Sweet
Handcrafted Boba Tea, Premium Quality Ice Cream, Espresso
Welcome to SWEET LAB
From your favorite classics to unique flavors, there’s something for everyone. We sourced the finest loose tea leaves and roasted coffee beans. Our signature Honey Boba is cooked fresh throughout the day and all of our drinks are measured to help ensure quality and consistency. All drinks guaranteed. Love it or we will gladly make you something else.
Learn more about our SWEET LAB Locations
Las Vegas Charleston Blvd
Our Charleston location has a drive thru and the hours are extended for our customers convenience. Located right across the street from CSN. We have what you need to get your day started right!
Lodi
California
Est. 2019, This is where we began our journey. Bringing Lodi something fresh and new. Boba tea, ice cream & more!
Las Vegas
Rainbow Blvd
The LAB's 2nd location on Rainbow Blvd! Considered the new Chinatown, we are surrounded by likeminded businesses but what sets us apart is the quality and freshness of everything we offer. From our premium loose tea leaves brewed in house, to cooking fresh boba throughout the day, to pulling the perfect shot(s) of espresso from the finest coffee beans, to serving premium quality ice cream, we have something for everyone!