Sweet Lab Las Vegas - Charleston Blvd
Beverages
Espresso / Coffee Hot - Iced
- Americano$4.75+
- Cappuccino$4.75+
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
- Latte$4.75+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75+
strong bold dark roast coffee sweetened with condensed milk made the traditional way!
- White Mocha$4.75+
- Custom Espressso / Coffee$4.75+
Signature Lattes Hot/Iced
- Avalanche$5.75+
Caramel, Marshmallow, White Chocolate, Espresso
- Caramel Fluff$5.75+
Caramel, Marshmallow, Espresso
- Chocolate Overload$5.75+
Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate
- Cookie Bomb$5.75+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate
- Gimme S'mores$5.75+
Chocolate, Marshmallow, Dash of Cinnamon
- Sugar & Spice$5.75+
Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Dash of Cinnamon
- Sun-Kissed$5.75+
Caramel, Vanilla
- Custom Signature Latte$5.75+
Frappe
Fruit Tea
- Honeydew Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Lychee Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Mango Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Passionfruit Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Peach Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$4.75+
- Custom Fruit Tea$5.75+
Passionfruit Fruit Tea
Milk Tea
- Assam Milk Tea (Classic)$4.75+
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.75+
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.75+
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.75+
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.75+
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75+
- Matcha Milk Tea$4.75+
- Okinawa Milk Tea$4.75+
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.75+
- Taro Milk Tea$4.75+
- Thai Milk Tea$4.75+
- Ube Milk Tea$4.75+
- Honeydew Milk Tea$4.75+
- Rose Milk Tea$4.75+
- Strawberry Milk Tea$4.75+
- Custom Milk Tea$5.75+
Blended
Signature Drinks
