Sweet Lab Las Vegas - Charleston Blvd
Beverages
Espresso / Coffee Hot - Iced
Signature Lattes Hot/Iced
- Avalanche
Caramel, Marshmallow, White Chocolate, Espresso$5.75
- Caramel Fluff
Caramel, Marshmallow, Espresso$5.75
- Chocolate Overload
Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate$5.75
- Cookie Bomb
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate$5.75
- Gimme S'mores
Chocolate, Marshmallow, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75
- Sugar & Spice
Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75
- Sun-Kissed
Caramel, Vanilla$5.75
- Custom Signature Latte$5.75
Frappe
Fruit Tea
Milk Tea
- Assam Milk Tea (Classic)$4.75
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.75
- Coconut Milk Tea$4.75
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.75
- Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.75
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
- Matcha Milk Tea
(Pictured with honey boba - not included)$4.75
- Okinawa Milk Tea$4.75
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
- Taro Milk Tea$4.75
- Thai Milk Tea
(Pictured with honey boba - not included)$4.75
- Ube Milk Tea$4.75
- Honeydew Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
- Rose Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
- Strawberry Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
- Custom Milk Tea$5.75
Blended
Signature Drinks
- Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée
Handcrafted roasted brown sugar, torched crème brûlée$5.75
- Lychee Rose Tea
Jasmine Green Tea, Lychee & Rose (non-dairy)$5.75
- Matcha Oreo Brûlée - BLENDED
Ceremonial Matcha blended, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces$5.75
- Matcha Oreo Brûlée - MILK TEA
Ceremonial Matcha, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces (contains dairy)$5.75
- Oreo Cookie Puff - FRESH MILK$5.75
- Oreo Cookie Puff - MILK TEA$5.75
- Thai HARD - BLENDED$5.75
- Thai HARD - MILK TEA
Thai Tea, Fresh Shot Espresso, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces (contains dairy)$5.75
- Custom Signature Drink$5.75
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Flavors
- Cookie Monster Ice Cream$5.00
- Pistachio Ice Cream$5.00
- Ube Macapuno Ice Cream$5.00
- Kona Coffee Ice Cream$5.00
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rainbow Sorbet (Vegan)$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Princess Cake Ice Cream$5.00
- Honeysuckle Rose Ice Cream$5.00
- Mint Cookie Ice Cream$5.00
- Cotton Candy Ice Cream$5.00