Sweet Lab Las Vegas - Charleston Blvd
Beverages
Espresso / Coffee Hot - Iced
Signature Lattes Hot/Iced
Avalanche
Caramel, Marshmallow, White Chocolate, Espresso$5.75
Caramel Fluff
Caramel, Marshmallow, Espresso$5.75
Chocolate Overload
Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate$5.75
Cookie Bomb
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate$5.75
Gimme S'mores
Chocolate, Marshmallow, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75
Sugar & Spice
Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Dash of Cinnamon$5.75
Sun-Kissed
Caramel, Vanilla$5.75
Custom Signature Latte$5.75
Frappe
Fruit Tea
Milk Tea
Assam Milk Tea (Classic)$4.75
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.75
Earl Grey Milk Tea$4.75
Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Matcha Milk Tea
(Pictured with honey boba - not included)$4.75
Okinawa Milk Tea$4.75
Oolong Milk Tea$4.75
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Thai Milk Tea
(Pictured with honey boba - not included)$4.75
Ube Milk Tea$4.75
Honeydew Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
Rose Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
Strawberry Milk Tea
Drink separation may occur. We do not use any stabilizer. Stir well.$4.75
Custom Milk Tea$5.75
Blended
Signature Drinks
Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée
Handcrafted roasted brown sugar, torched crème brûlée$5.75
Lychee Rose Tea
Jasmine Green Tea, Lychee & Rose (non-dairy)$5.75
Matcha Oreo Brûlée - BLENDED
Ceremonial Matcha blended, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces$5.75
Matcha Oreo Brûlée - MILK TEA
Ceremonial Matcha, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces (contains dairy)$5.75
Oreo Cookie Puff - FRESH MILK$5.75
Oreo Cookie Puff - MILK TEA$5.75
Thai HARD - BLENDED$5.75
Thai HARD - MILK TEA
Thai Tea, Fresh Shot Espresso, Puff Cream, Oreo Pieces (contains dairy)$5.75
Custom Signature Drink$5.75
Dragon’s Kiss
Real red dragon fruit with a splash of all natural dragon fruit flavor and one can of real lychee fruit juice. **24oz only. We do not add any sweetener to this drink therefore sweetness levels cannot be adjusted. We use one can of real lychee fruit juice so ice levels cannot be adjusted.$6.75